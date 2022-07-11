Advertisement

4th member of Maine delegation tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Chellie Pingree
Rep. Chellie Pingree(U.S. House of Representatives)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congresswoman has become the final member of the state’s delegation to test positive for COVID-19.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Monday that she is experiencing mild symptoms.

The three other members of the delegation, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins, tested positive for the virus previously.

Pingree said in a statement that her positive test is “a good reminder that COVID is not done with us.”

