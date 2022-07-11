4th member of Maine delegation tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congresswoman has become the final member of the state’s delegation to test positive for COVID-19.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Monday that she is experiencing mild symptoms.

The three other members of the delegation, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins, tested positive for the virus previously.

Pingree said in a statement that her positive test is “a good reminder that COVID is not done with us.”

