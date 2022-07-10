Advertisement

Tri for a Cure celebrates 15 years, raises $20M for Maine Cancer Foundation

The event, founded in 2008, has become the largest triathlon in the state of Maine
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Tri for a Cure, the all-women triathlon, has raised $20 million for cancer research in its 15th year.

Every year, over 1,300 women have gathered in South Portland for the Maine Cancer Foundation’s Tri for a Cure event.

“Thanks to the efforts of thousands of supporters, the Tri for a Cure has raised more than $18 million for Maine Cancer Foundation, every dollar of which has been reinvested into Maine communities for cancer prevention, early detection, and access to care. Cancer tries, but we TRI harder,” officials with Tri for the Cure say.

The event, founded in 2008, has become the largest triathlon in the state of Maine, with a course along the shores of Cape Elizabeth and South Portland. The event includes a 1/3-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run.

The all-women triathletes consist of cancer survivors, those supporting loved ones, and women with the desire to create a cancer-free Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

