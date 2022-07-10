Advertisement

Moxie Festival returns to Lisbon

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - Love it or hate it- Moxie is being celebrated in Maine once again.

The Lisbon Falls area is being overrun with fans of Maine’s classic beverage.

Saturday’s events included the Moxie Chugging Contest, a whoopie pie eating contest, and a fireman’s muster.

It’s the first year back since before the pandemic.

Organizers know it’s a summer for many events to return, but the Moxie Festival has that local flavor - setting it apart from other festivals.

Sunday is the last day of the festival.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

