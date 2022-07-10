Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in Maine

Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine are up, slightly Sunday.

The Maine CDC says 111 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up one from Saturday.

23 people are in critical care, that’s down two.

Three people remain on ventilators.

More than 600 new vaccinations were administered Saturday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

