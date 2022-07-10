COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine are up, slightly Sunday.

The Maine CDC says 111 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up one from Saturday.

23 people are in critical care, that’s down two.

Three people remain on ventilators.

More than 600 new vaccinations were administered Saturday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

