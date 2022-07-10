Children’s Miracle Network raises money outside Sam’s Club

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One could argue that there’s no better meal combo than tasty food and giving back to a good cause.

The Children’s Miracle Network was outside Sam’s Club in Bangor on Sunday selling burgers, hot dogs and more in exchange for donations.

This partnership is also through Walmart and seeks to raise money to help purchase lifesaving equipment and things needed to make the kids feel better in their stay.

One of the volunteers on hand was giving back to a cause that helped her personally.

“The Children’s Miracle Network provides for Child Life and that was basically what got me mentally through being in the hospital on and off for two years,” said Lyla Kincheloe-Lazear.

In the last 33 years Walmart and Sam’s Club have help raise more than $3 million.

