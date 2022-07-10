Another sunny day!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain over the region today. Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s and a few places may even reach the low 80s. The area of high pressure will begin to move out on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s, but there will be a little more cloud cover. A few showers are possible across far northern Maine.

Conditions will begin to change on Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs in the 70s and 80s and dew points in the low 60s. A cold front will also approach on Tuesday and combined with the heat and humidity, could create showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially across western Maine. The front will cross the state Tuesday night and exit on Wednesday. More showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, are forecast again on Wednesday.

Another area of high pressure will move in on Thursday and stick around through the first part of the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 74-81°. West wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light southwest wind.

MONDAY: Sunny in the morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwind 5-10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Humid. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Humid. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

