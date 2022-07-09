Advertisement

Wilderness Walk for Warriors holds 9th annual ‘Support N’ Escort’

Wilderness Walk for Warriors is a group dedicated to helping veterans.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bikers and Jeepers set out Saturday morning for a special trek to help honor our veterans.

Wilderness Walk for Warriors, a group dedicated to assisting veterans, held their ninth annual Support N’ Escort.

The day began with a motorcycle ride from the Army National Guard Base in Bangor.

The procession consisted of Maine State Police, the Patriot Riders of America, and others.

They rode 60+ miles from Bangor to the Community Center in Monson.

Meet the 2022 Wilderness Walk for Warriors Team

Posted by Chris Robinson on Monday, June 20, 2022

Once they arrived in Monson, they read the names of Maine’s fallen heroes post 9-11.

From Monson, a team of hikers will set out on a ten-day, 120 mile hike along the Appalachian Trail to the top of Mount Katahdin.

For founder, Chris Robinson, it’s always emotional to see folks come out and support this event year after year.

The Patriot Riders of America Maine - Chapter Three were on hand Saturday to present a $5,000 check to Robinson and the Wilderness for Warriors group. That money will be used to help local vets.

The event has been held every July since 2014.

