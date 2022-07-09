Advertisement

Realty of Maine welcomes artists for Sidewalk Art Festival

Sidewalk Art Festival
Sidewalk Art Festival(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local artists are showing off their creativity in Downtown Bangor.

Realty of Maine hosted its annual Sidewalk Art Festival Saturday.

It featured more than 40 artists with their homemade masterpieces.

From sculptures to art on wheels, the festival had a bit of everything.

“It’s great whenever Bangor has an event going on where people can come out and enjoy and I wanted to the local population my art which they don’t normally get exposed to so I thought it was a good opportunity for everybody to see what I’m up to,” said Brian Catelle, local photographer.

There were also demonstrations and live performances throughout the day.

