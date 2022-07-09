Realty of Maine welcomes artists for Sidewalk Art Festival

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local artists are showing off their creativity in Downtown Bangor.

Realty of Maine hosted its annual Sidewalk Art Festival Saturday.

It featured more than 40 artists with their homemade masterpieces.

From sculptures to art on wheels, the festival had a bit of everything.

“It’s great whenever Bangor has an event going on where people can come out and enjoy and I wanted to the local population my art which they don’t normally get exposed to so I thought it was a good opportunity for everybody to see what I’m up to,” said Brian Catelle, local photographer.

There were also demonstrations and live performances throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.