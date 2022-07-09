One sent to hospital after shooting in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened on Pleasant Street around 3 a.m.

We’re told one man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

There is no word on his condition, nor has any information been released on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated.

