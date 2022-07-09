Advertisement

One sent to hospital after shooting in Waterville

It happened on Pleasant Street around 3 a.m.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened on Pleasant Street around 3 a.m.

We’re told one man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

There is no word on his condition, nor has any information been released on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

army band
195th Army Band performs in Old Town
"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Bangor, Belfast developmental facility to close its doors
They say the DEP can issue an extension if more time is needed for compliance.
Companies required to report PFAS in products push for extended deadline
The big sign at Bangor Grande Hotel is up
Bangor Grande Hotel nears opening