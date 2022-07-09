Mother of Ayla Reynolds expands wrongful death lawsuit to include child’s grandmother, aunt

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The mother of Ayla Reynolds, The Waterville toddler who went missing in 2011 and is presumed dead, has expanded her wrongful death lawsuit against the child’s father to include other family members who were inside the home that night.

According to the Morning Sentinel, the amendment adds Phoebe and Elisha DiPietro, the child’s grandmother and aunt.

The newspaper reports Reynolds’ team is citing new evidence, unavailable when the original suit was filed.

The complaint alleges Elisha and Phoebe DiPietro “had the opportunity and means to participate in causing severe injury to Ayla that led to Ayla’s death” and that they “participated in an unsuccessful attempt to clean up and conceal the blood stains found in multiple locations.”

The criminal case remains unsolved.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.