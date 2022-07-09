Maple Crest Farm hosts Shearing for a Cure

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - You couldn’t have asked for a better day at Maple Crest Farm in Hermon as people came from all over to have a “shear” good time...

Shearing for a Cure served both as a competition and a fundraiser for cancer research.

The event was open for the public to watch and learn and maybe even experience some “sheep thrills” of their own.

“I’ve never seen any sheep shearing or anything but it’s pretty neat,” said visitor Tim Nylund of Bradford, Maine.

Shearing takes a lot of practice to master. But one expert tells us that with the right mindset almost anyone can do it.

“There is not a physical type. The thing these people have in common is up here,” said event organizer Edie Kershner as she pointed towards her head.

Sheep and Alpacas both need to be sheered for their wellbeing.

“If you do not share them, they will become matted. They can get parasites burrowing under their skin. They get overheated, they’ll stop eating,” said Kershner.

The professionals on hand know how to do it properly.

“A good shearer will know how to hold that sheep, so they feel secure and safe,” Kershner stated.

“Yes, we hold them in certain positions, it’s like yoga,” Kershner added.

With this being a contest, the shearers are judged based on speed, wool left on the sheep and the precision of their cuts.

Yet the shearers still took the time to teach some of their techniques with one another.

At the end of the day the money from Saturday’s event will be donated to Cancer Care of Maine.

And the sheep will walk away looking sharp and feeling well.

