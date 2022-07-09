Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline, Maine CDC says

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are down in the state for the fourth day in a row.

The Maine CDC says 110 people are in the hospital with the virus, down four since Friday.

25 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 214 new cases of the virus Saturday.

There are no new deaths to report.

