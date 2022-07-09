Companies required to report PFAS in products push for extended deadline

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting January 1, 2023, products containing intentionally-added substances defined as PFAS in Maine will have to report that information.

But 50 companies, including some Maine businesses, are seeking to extend that deadline.

The coalition sent a letter to Governor Mills Thursday asking for a 12-month extension.

They say the legislation affects much of the economy “that relies on PFAS chemistries for the reliable and safe function of a variety of products.”

They claim the rules have not been established yet, the disrupted supply chain is causing issues and they are concerned about protecting intellectual property.

They say the DEP can issue an extension if more time is needed for compliance.

