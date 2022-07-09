Advertisement

Companies required to report PFAS in products push for extended deadline

They say the DEP can issue an extension if more time is needed for compliance.
They say the DEP can issue an extension if more time is needed for compliance.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting January 1, 2023, products containing intentionally-added substances defined as PFAS in Maine will have to report that information.

But 50 companies, including some Maine businesses, are seeking to extend that deadline.

The coalition sent a letter to Governor Mills Thursday asking for a 12-month extension.

They say the legislation affects much of the economy “that relies on PFAS chemistries for the reliable and safe function of a variety of products.”

They claim the rules have not been established yet, the disrupted supply chain is causing issues and they are concerned about protecting intellectual property.

They say the DEP can issue an extension if more time is needed for compliance.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

army band
195th Army Band performs in Old Town
"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Bangor, Belfast developmental facility to close its doors
The big sign at Bangor Grande Hotel is up
Bangor Grande Hotel nears opening
Mother of Ayla Reynolds expands wrongful death lawsuit to include child's grandmother, aunt
Mother of Ayla Reynolds expands wrongful death lawsuit to include child’s grandmother, aunt