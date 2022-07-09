Advertisement

Community in Canaan pay respect to a well known figure in Town

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) -There was no shortage of tears for a man who assumed many roles in his community including serving at the Canaan fire department for over 60 years.

He is being laid to rest in his hometown Saturday.

“The service that he put in, it is very difficult to find anyone who has served on a volunteer basis for 65 years or more. and Dave is that one gentle man that has done that,” former member of the department, Jeffrey Clarke said.

The local community, including various fire departments, came together to pay their respect to David Burill, who was known as just Dave. He was a loving husband to Andra Burrill for over 60 years.

“I have many wonderful memories about my husband. When he told me I could do something, and I say ‘no I cant,’ yes you can,” Andra said.

He was also a father to Wendy Sincyr and Paul Burrill

“He taught me a lot about life, and how to take care of family,” Paul said.

Paul says he was like a father-figure to the entire community -- a role Paul was proud of -- he says he did not mind sharing his father with many including the fire captain who came in the department when he teenager.

“He would never say anything out loud when the guys where around. he would catch you somewhere where nobody else is and bring it up to you, and you knew.” Fire Captain Peter Clarke said.

Dave joined the department in 1952 when he was just 12. He eventually served as the fire chief for nearly 10 years, showing people the ropes while keeping the tradition. Wendy says she remembers her father responding to calls when she was a child.

“Of course, we would always want to go with his, but my brother got to go when he got older,” Sincyr said.

After the service, the community came together for light refreshments at the department where Dave wore the number 307 for decades. The captain says they plan on dedicating the department in Dave’s honor.

“He didn’t just live here, he was a part of this town” Sincyr said

