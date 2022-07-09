The big sign at Bangor Grande Hotel is up
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Things are looking a little different on Odlin Road in Bangor.
This morning the big sign at Bangor Grande Hotel went up.
The hotel was formerly the Ramada Inn.
It was sold back a few months and the new owners have said they are investing millions in renovations.
We got a look inside the lobby as well as the Blue Sky Restaurant Lounge.
We’re told they will be open with live music tonight.
