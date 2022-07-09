Beautiful this weekend!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend is looking beautiful! An area of high pressure will sit over the region today and tomorrow and bring sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs today will be mostly in the 70s; however, clear skies tonight mean temperatures could drop into the 40s for some areas. Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s on Sunday, and a few places may even reach the low 80s.

The area of high pressure will begin to move out on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s, but there will be a little more cloud cover. A few showers are possible across far northern Maine.

Conditions will begin to change on Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs in the 70s and 80s and dew points in the low 60s. A cold front will also approach on Tuesday and combined with the heat and humidity, could create showers and thunderstorms for inland areas. The front will cross the state on Wednesday. More showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, are possible again.

Another area of high pressure will move in on Thursday and stick around through the first part of the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 71-78°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows 44-53°. Light northwest wind.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs 74-81°. West wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs 74-83°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with inland showers and thunderstorms. Highs 71-84°. Humid. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70-82°. Humid. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

