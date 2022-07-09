Bangor, Belfast developmental facility to close its doors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sweetser is ending its adult developmental services in Bangor and Belfast.

They’re one of the state’s biggest nonprofit mental health providers, serving 20-thousand clients.

This will close their group homes by the end of the year.

Sweetser’s new President & CEO Jayne Van Bramer says the program is no longer financially sustainable with current reimbursement rates and staffing difficulties.

They say they operate in millions of dollars in the red each year.

Van Bramer says this will allow them re-focus on their core mental and behavioral health programs.

They’ll be working with outside agencies to find care for their 45 clients.

Sweetser’s HR team is working to connect 140 staff members to either other internal openings, create new positions, or find outside opportunities.

