A young entrepreneur’s flower shop opens for business

Arabella Francis opens her own flower shop
Arabella Francis opens her own flower shop(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -An ambitious 7-year-old celebrated the grand opening of her own flower shop Saturday.

A Touch of Grace Flower Shopper is officially open for business in Old Town.

Proud owner, Arabella Francis spent the last two years putting her dream into action.

We paid a visit to the popular young entrepreneur to learn how it all got started.

“I asked Daddy if we can do the garage into my flower shop. Daddy said ‘no’ and we started by the road. Well, that came to this,” said Arabella Francis, owner.

The flower shop is located right on Main Street in Old Town across from the park.

You can’t miss the bright yellow store front.

25-percent of all flower sales will be donated to the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s NICU.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

