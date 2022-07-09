Advertisement

195th Army Band performs in Old Town

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Fourth of July may be passed, but the Independence Day celebrations rolled on for the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band Friday night at the Elks Lodge in Old Town.

The band of 30 army reserve musicians from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts is really two bands - a rock band and a brass band.

Tonight was their last date on their Maine summer tour, a busy stretch that featured nine shows in one week - including three on July Fourth!

Although they all have different backgrounds, it’s the shared love of music that brings the band together.

”A lot of us, we went through our school music programs growing up, and we just love playing, so we just sought out an opportunity to pursue music in some shape or form,” said executive officer Jason Priest. “There’s a lot of great benefits to doing a group like this, but majorly, we just like to play together, and we’re just a big family that enjoys making music together.”

You can find more information about the Maine Army National Guard at me.ng.mil.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

"Sorry, we're closed" sign
Bangor, Belfast developmental facility to close its doors
They say the DEP can issue an extension if more time is needed for compliance.
Companies required to report PFAS in products push for extended deadline
The big sign at Bangor Grande Hotel is up
Bangor Grande Hotel nears opening
Mother of Ayla Reynolds expands wrongful death lawsuit to include child's grandmother, aunt
Mother of Ayla Reynolds expands wrongful death lawsuit to include child’s grandmother, aunt