195th Army Band performs in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Fourth of July may be passed, but the Independence Day celebrations rolled on for the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band Friday night at the Elks Lodge in Old Town.

The band of 30 army reserve musicians from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts is really two bands - a rock band and a brass band.

Tonight was their last date on their Maine summer tour, a busy stretch that featured nine shows in one week - including three on July Fourth!

Although they all have different backgrounds, it’s the shared love of music that brings the band together.

”A lot of us, we went through our school music programs growing up, and we just love playing, so we just sought out an opportunity to pursue music in some shape or form,” said executive officer Jason Priest. “There’s a lot of great benefits to doing a group like this, but majorly, we just like to play together, and we’re just a big family that enjoys making music together.”

You can find more information about the Maine Army National Guard at me.ng.mil.

