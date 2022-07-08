Advertisement

Team Pete hosting pig roast for Belfast teen battling cancer

Simmons and Daughters Sugar House prepares to host a pig roast benefit on Saturday, July 9th
Simmons and Daughters Sugar House prepares to host a pig roast benefit on Saturday, July 9th(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORRILL, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County community is coming together to support one of their own in his fight against cancer.

Belfast’s Pete Lovejoy, 16, was diagnosed with liver and lung cancer back in February.

Team Pete has been growing ever since.

On Saturday evening they’re planning a pig roast benefit dinner at Simmons and Daughters Sugar House in Morrill.

All of the food, including the six smoked pigs, has been donated or had the cost covered by local organizations such as the Faith Temple Church.

That means all the money raised will go straight to the Lovejoy family so they can get Pete all the care he needs.

“He’s not giving up,” said Pete’s father Jeff Lovejoy. “It’s a challenge. We’re all fixers and this is one thing that we’re struggling with fixing. So if anyone’s ever gone through this or is has gone through it, they know that any support is appreciated.”

“Anything helps, really. Whether it’s $1 or $10 or $100, anything helps. The support’s greatly appreciated,” said Pete’s friend and football teammate Andrew Fairbrother.

The pig roast begins at 4:00 p.m. and is scheduled to run until 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say they’re planning for around 1,000 attendees. There’s also a 50-50 raffle and other items up for grabs.

