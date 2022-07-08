Advertisement

Sidewalk Art Festival returning to downtown Bangor

This Saturday, July 9th, is the Sidewalk Art Festival in downtown Bangor.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Downtown Bangor is back with its Sidewalk Art Festival.

The festival, presented by Realty of Maine, will run Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Harlow and Exchange Streets.

It will feature more than 40 artists.! Demonstrations and performances will be happening throughout the day as well.

Organizers are excited to bring back the festival and hopes it gives a boost to the downtown area.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

