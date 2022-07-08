Sidewalk Art Festival returning to downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Downtown Bangor is back with its Sidewalk Art Festival.

The festival, presented by Realty of Maine, will run Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Harlow and Exchange Streets.

It will feature more than 40 artists.! Demonstrations and performances will be happening throughout the day as well.

Organizers are excited to bring back the festival and hopes it gives a boost to the downtown area.

“A lot of people for years and years went to the mall area for a long time and there are some cool businesses over there but, in the last 10 or 15 years we’ve done so much to revitalize the downtown infrastructure, and the shops that are available down here just opens peoples eyes to downtown and lets them know exactly what we have to offer.”

Click here for a full schedule of events.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.