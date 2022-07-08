Showers & T’storms Possible, Mainly This Afternoon... Weekend Looks Awesome!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance crossing the state this morning will give us a chance for a few isolated showers early, mainly Downeast otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the day. A cold front will cross the state this afternoon and evening. This will bring us some scattered showers and thunderstorms on its way through. It won’t be a washout by any means, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could become severe with damaging wind and small hail although the threat of severe looks to be minimal. It’ll be a bit more humid today too with dewpoints climbing to the mid-50s to low 60s, helping to fuel the showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures today will be in the 70s to low 80s for highs, coolest along the coast due to a southerly breeze. Showers and thunderstorms will exit the state later this evening as the cold front moves to our east. Skies will clear out as the night progresses. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

High pressure will build into the region for the weekend giving us some beautiful weather for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s to near 80° both weekend days. It looks like the nice weather will continue Monday. High pressure will slide to our east which will help to usher some warmer air into the region for the start of the week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Warm and more humid air will move into the state Tuesday. Low pressure will be moving into the area too resulting in the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit more humid. A few scattered showers possible during the morning then scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could produce damaging wind and small hail. Highs between 72°-82°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible early then clearing skies. Lows between 47°-57°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.