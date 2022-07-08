Advertisement

Robbinston woman charged with murder is held without bail

42-year-old Rebecca Moores was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for murder of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.
42-year-old Rebecca Moores was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for murder of...
42-year-old Rebecca Moores was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for murder of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.(wabi)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) -A Robbinston woman charged with murdering a Pembroke woman in February made her first court appearance in Machias today.

42-year-old Rebecca Moores was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for murder of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.

Moores is currently being held without bail at Washington County Jail.

State police say she was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Hardy Point Road in Pembroke.

This comes after a months-long investigation into Johnson’s death.

She was found dead in her home.

Moores’ next court appearance will be scheduled at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Praneeth Manubolu sentenced to 41 months in prison
Driver in fatal Acadia National Park crash to spend 41 months in prison
The most recent death was Nicole Turner, who state police say died of a suspected overdose at...
Drugs are being smuggled into Maine jails, with deadly results
Maine State Police
Brittany and Kimberly Irish settle their lawsuit against State Police
Bowdoin College includes all students in ‘need-blind’ financial aid