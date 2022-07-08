Robbinston woman charged with murder is held without bail
42-year-old Rebecca Moores was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for murder of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) -A Robbinston woman charged with murdering a Pembroke woman in February made her first court appearance in Machias today.
Moores is currently being held without bail at Washington County Jail.
State police say she was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Hardy Point Road in Pembroke.
This comes after a months-long investigation into Johnson’s death.
She was found dead in her home.
Moores’ next court appearance will be scheduled at a later date.
