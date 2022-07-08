Robbinston woman charged with murder is held without bail

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) -A Robbinston woman charged with murdering a Pembroke woman in February made her first court appearance in Machias today.

42-year-old Rebecca Moores was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for murder of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.

Moores is currently being held without bail at Washington County Jail.

State police say she was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Hardy Point Road in Pembroke.

This comes after a months-long investigation into Johnson’s death.

She was found dead in her home.

Moores’ next court appearance will be scheduled at a later date.

