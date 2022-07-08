Advertisement

Police: Small plane crash at Portland Jetport sends 2 to hospital

Portland International Jetport (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Two people are being taken to a hospital after a plane crash at the Portland Jetport, according to police.

Officials say they were the only people on the small, private plane. Emergency crews are on scene.

According to the police department, the Jetport will be closed temporarily.

Officials say they will provide further information as it becomes available.

