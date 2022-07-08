Person escapes home later destroyed by fire in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed after a fire in Brunswick early Friday.

The Brunswick Fire Department was called to a house on Chase Lane just after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the two-story home on fire.

Officials said the person inside was able to escape without getting injured.

Authorities said the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but it is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.