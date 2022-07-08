Advertisement

Missing family of 3 spotted at Walmart as Sanford police continue search for them

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The search for a missing Sanford family continues after authorities said they were spotted over the weekend.

The Sanford Police Department has been searching for Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen and 2-year-old Lydia Hansen since late June.

Authorities said the family, who was going camping in the Phillips area, was last seen by additional family members on June 27.

Authorities said they have not been heard from since.

Officials said the family was spotted around 4 p.m. July 2 at a Walmart in Mexico, Maine.

Sanford authorities said they are working through tips and sightings, and ask for the public’s help locating them.

An attempt is being made to check on the family’s wellbeing, as authorities said they have no indication that they are in danger.

