MDI Hospital officially opens new MRI wing

The hospital broke ground on the project in 2021, with first patients seen last fall.
The hospital broke ground on the project in 2021, with first patients seen last fall.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - MDI Hospital officially cut the ribbon on its new MRI wing in a ceremony in Bar Harbor Friday morning.

The Lani K. Naihe & Luzvie E. Estacio Memorial MRI Wing is named in memory of two hospital colleagues who were lost last year to glioblastoma.

The state of the art MRI features near-silent technology, faster scan times, and better serves patients who may experience claustrophobia or anxiety.

The MRI puts lifesaving technology within reach for the Downeast region, and the hospital says it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the MDI community.

“The support of this community was key to be able to bring this essential and vital unit to MDI, but also to this region,” said MDI Hospital President & CEO Chrissi Maguire. “There is nothing like it in this area. They rose up and financially, as well as individually to help us navigate and build this MRI, and we continue to see that support today.”

The hospital broke ground on the project in 2021, with first patients seen last fall.

For more information, visit mdihospital.

