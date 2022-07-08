Little Caesars Love Kitchen rolls into Belfast Soup Kitchen

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - For guests and volunteers alike, Friday was a special day at the Belfast Soup Kitchen.

“As you guys can see we have Little Caesars here and they’re sharing their pizza with us,” explained soup kitchen volunteer Destiny Winslow.

“It’s like the coolest thing I’ve seen this week,” said soup kitchen guest Adam Champion.

Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a pizza truck on 18 wheels, made its way through Maine this week, finishing its tour of the Pine Tree State with this stop in Waldo County.

“We’re super excited to have them here. I mean how often do you get to have Little Caesars in Belfast, right?” said Jim Greeley, who’s on the Belfast Soup Kitchen Board of Directors.

“It makes me feel pretty good, honestly. I love that since we’re kind of a smaller community compared to a bunch of other cities in Maine, they still chose us. It’s awesome,” said Champion.

The Love Kitchen started in 1985 and travels across the United States serving those in need.

“This is Little Caesars’ way of giving back to the community. Not only do we do this 7 days a week, coming to soup kitchens and homeless shelters and giving back that way, we also go to natural disasters and help out there,” said Love Kitchen driver Jeff O’Meara.

Belfast Soup Kitchen Executive Director Cherie Merrill says when she first got an email from Little Caesars asking to come, she thought it was a scam. Over 1,000 slices and lots of smiles later, there’s no question the Love Kitchen is the real deal.

“Words can’t say how meaningful it is to see a smile. Even if one person comes by and says ‘thank you so much’ today, that’s all I need,” O’Meara said.

Those with the soup kitchen say events like this help show that their services are for everyone.

“It’s a welcoming environment. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, what you’re about, everyone’s welcome here. We’re thankful for the partnerships we have, obviously with Little Caesars, all the different businesses that are around that support us. We service the whole county. It’s fantastic,” Greeley said.

