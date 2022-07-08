Advertisement

Kick For Cass Soccer Day set for Saturday in Waterville

“It’s everything that Cassidy loved to do and around many of the people who she loved to do it with.”
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It’s time to kick off the Shine On Cass Foundation’s Kick 4 Cass Play Day on Saturday at 8 a.m. from the Thomas College turf in Waterville.

More than 500 players are expected to take part in an 11-hour continuous soccer game to help fund youth soccer and academic scholarships through the foundation.

The 11-hour game honors Cassidy Charette’s No. 11 Messalonskee jersey number.

Cassidy tragically lost her life in a hayride accident in 2014.

“Anything worth doing is worth doing wholeheartedly. Cassidy brought that to every aspect of her life, including soccer. It really is a beautiful game. It’s the world’s game. To see communities come out to play as well as competitive teams at the high school level, which she participated in, is beautiful. It’s everything that Cassidy loved to do and around many of the people who she loved to do it with,” said Colby Charette, Cassidy’s brother.

High school teams from around Maine will be participating, plus a 3-6 p.m. block featuring teams made up of Cassidy’s former classmates, friends, family, and community supporters.

The night ends with a prime time 6 p.m. kickoff between Messalonskee and Central Maine United Premier Soccer alumni.

For a full schedule, visit ShineOnCass.org.

