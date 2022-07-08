Fort Knox Ghost Tours offers the chance to investigate the paranormal

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Fort Knox in Prospect is known as one of the best preserved examples of coastal defense from the mid-1800s.

It’s also become a place for those in the business of ghost hunting.

Throughout the summer, you can be part of the search for the paranormal at the fort.

The ‘Ghosts of Fort Knox’ guided tour with 207 Paranormal is a bit more than just a walk through the fort while a guide tells ghost stories.

“If you want to go along with them you become part of their paranormal investigation, you’ll learn how they do their techniques and hopefully collect some evidence,” said Friends of Fort Knox Executive Director Dean Martin. “Maybe you’ll see something.”

According to 207 Paranormal investigator Chris Julian, there are two resident ghosts at the fort. A former caretaker named Leopold, and a guy named ‘Mike.’

“Mike was here during the construction of Fort Knox and thought it was a great idea to sit down on a keg of black powder and light a cigar,” Julian said. “He was warned against it and chose otherwise. Now Mike resides here permanently.”

The Ghost Tours are just one of a number of events held by Friends of Fort Knox to help with funding for upkeep of the civil war era fort.

“All the money that we’ve taken goes directly to Fort Knox,” said Julian. “We take zero. The way we see it, this is the people of Maine’s fort, really.”

“Some of these projects, they’re gonna get up to the million dollar range,” Martin added. “And we can’t just raise those kinds of funds arbitrarily. These events, these ghost hunts, they raise money that help us keep it operational.”

And for the skeptics…?

“You come in here at night and it’s a different world,” said Julian. “If you don’t believe it, come hang out with me some night. I’m not gonna convince you, but something will.”

The next Ghost tour at Fort Knox is Saturday at 8 p.m., and tickets must be purchased in advance.

To purchase tickets for the Ghost Tour and for a full schedule of events at Fort Knox, visit fortknoxmaine.com.

