Former Black Bear basketball leader Maeve Carroll interning with Sen. Susan Collins’s office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Former Maine basketball player Maeve Carroll is wrapping up her internship with Sen. Susan Collins’s office in Washington, D.C.

The six-week program has given Carroll an inside look at politics after she earned her Master’s degree in Global Policy in Orono.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been a really cool experience, especially to be on Capitol Hill. I’ve gotten to see a lot of things that regular people wouldn’t. I’ve gotten to go to the Senate floor. We tour people around the Capitol. I’ve watched some votes and hearings. It’s been a really cool experience overall,” said Carroll, former Maine forward.

Carroll isn’t sure yet what career direction she wants to take in politics after her professional basketball career is over.

She recently signed with Herros Diaz Extramadura Miralvalle in Plasencia, Spain.

