Advertisement

Former Black Bear basketball leader Maeve Carroll interning with Sen. Susan Collins’s office

The six-week program has given Carroll an inside look at politics after she earned her Master’s degree in Global Policy in Orono
By Ben Barr
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Former Maine basketball player Maeve Carroll is wrapping up her internship with Sen. Susan Collins’s office in Washington, D.C.

The six-week program has given Carroll an inside look at politics after she earned her Master’s...
The six-week program has given Carroll an inside look at politics after she earned her Master’s degree in Global Policy in Orono(WABI)

The six-week program has given Carroll an inside look at politics after she earned her Master’s degree in Global Policy in Orono.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been a really cool experience, especially to be on Capitol Hill. I’ve gotten to see a lot of things that regular people wouldn’t. I’ve gotten to go to the Senate floor. We tour people around the Capitol. I’ve watched some votes and hearings. It’s been a really cool experience overall,” said Carroll, former Maine forward.

Carroll isn’t sure yet what career direction she wants to take in politics after her professional basketball career is over.

She recently signed with Herros Diaz Extramadura Miralvalle in Plasencia, Spain.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Alfond Municipal Pool set to host Fun in the Sun swim meet
Alfond Municipal Pool set to host Fun in the Sun swim meet
Former Maine basketball star Maeve Carroll signs pro deal
Former Maine basketball star Maeve Carroll signs pro deal
Husson opens summer NCA Cheer Camp month
Husson opens summer NCA Cheer Camp month
Four sessions planned for Bangor campus
Husson opens summer NCA Cheer Camp month