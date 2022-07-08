Family of man with pellet gun shot by officer settles suit

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - - The family of a Portland man who was brandishing a pellet gun when he was killed by a police officer in 2017 has settled its lawsuit against the officer.

Sgt. Nicholas Goodman shot 22-year-old Chance David Baker in the parking lot of a strip mall in February 2017.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office said Goodman was justified in shooting Baker, whose air rifle appeared to be a real rifle, and that he appeared ready to pull the trigger.

The Portland Press-Herald reports lawyers for Goodman and Baker’s family filed paperwork Tuesday in federal court to dismiss the case.

No details about the settlement have been made public.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.