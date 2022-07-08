Advertisement

Family of man with pellet gun shot by officer settles suit

By The Associated Press
Jul. 8, 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - - The family of a Portland man who was brandishing a pellet gun when he was killed by a police officer in 2017 has settled its lawsuit against the officer.

Sgt. Nicholas Goodman shot 22-year-old Chance David Baker in the parking lot of a strip mall in February 2017.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office said Goodman was justified in shooting Baker, whose air rifle appeared to be a real rifle, and that he appeared ready to pull the trigger.

The Portland Press-Herald reports lawyers for Goodman and Baker’s family filed paperwork Tuesday in federal court to dismiss the case.

No details about the settlement have been made public.

