East Millinocket enjoys return of Summerfest

Summerfest 2022
Summerfest 2022(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A beloved tradition is back in East Millinocket this weekend.

Summerfest 2022 is in full swing with events slated all the way through Sunday at 4pm.

Along with vendors, music, and plenty of food, there will be a pool party, pony rides, and more.

This Summerfest is the first the town has seen since the pandemic started.

“Definitely really fun because like we didn’t get to do this last year, so it’s really fun to see everyone come back together again,” said Russel Federico of East Millinocket.

Most of the weekend is cost free, and there are several events for people of all ages.

