Driver in fatal Acadia National Park crash to spend 41 months in prison

Before sentencing Friday, family members of one of the victims, Laura Leong, addressed the court saying Manubolu took away their sunshine and filled them with deep sadness.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New Jersey man charged in a fatal crash that killed three people in Acadia National Park in August 2019 will serve more than three years behind bars.

31-year-old Praneeth Manubolu pleaded guilty in January to three manslaughter charges, two OUI charges, and one unsafe operation of a motor vehicle charge.

Police say Manubolu was driving with three friends early in the morning on Park Loop Road when the crash happened.

Police reports indicate he admitted he was drinking at bars in Bar Harbor before the crash.

They say his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit an hour and a half after the crash.

Before sentencing Friday, family members of one of the victims, Laura Leong, addressed the court saying Manubolu took away their sunshine and filled them with deep sadness.

Manubolu addressed the court as well saying he was ashamed to be standing before everyone and that he’d failed as a basic human.

”Obviously, 41 months is a long time. But then again, this was a case where it was an accident and three people were killed. So it probably called for a significant sentence more than what we had hoped for, but we understand the judge’s decision,” said Manubolu’s attorney Walter McKee. “He accepts it, as you probably heard in his sentencing it was very powerful. His remorse has been extraordinary throughout. He wishes that he was the one who died and he’s been very specific about that from the day this accident happened.”

After Manubolu has served his sentence, he will be on supervised release for three years.

His attorney, Walter McKee, asked the judge if Manubolu could serve his sentence in his home country of India as he’ll likely be deported.

The judge said he would take that under consideration.

