Cooper Flagg, Team USA advance to FIBA U17 World Cup Semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (WABI) - Cooper Flagg and Team USA met Serbia in the FIBA U17 World Cup Quarterfinals, and the Americans were on a mission again.

Americans defeat Serbia, 106-80, in quarterfinals (WABI/FIBA)

Flagg finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals and blocks to go with a +31 plus/minus. His point, rebound, steal, and block numbers led the team in its 106-80 win.

Team USA advances to face Lithuania in Saturday’s Semifinals.

