Cooper Flagg, Team USA advance to FIBA U17 World Cup Semifinals

Americans defeat Serbia, 106-80, in Quarterfinals
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALAGA, Spain (WABI) - Cooper Flagg and Team USA met Serbia in the FIBA U17 World Cup Quarterfinals, and the Americans were on a mission again.

Americans defeat Serbia, 106-80, in quarterfinals(WABI/FIBA)

Flagg finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals and blocks to go with a +31 plus/minus. His point, rebound, steal, and block numbers led the team in its 106-80 win.

Team USA advances to face Lithuania in Saturday’s Semifinals.

