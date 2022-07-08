CNA at Katahdin Health Care retires after 48 years

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - It’s not often we get to see the rewards of a legacy that we leave behind.

For one woman in Millinocket, she saw it in the laughs and smiles of her co-workers and residents.

Betty Kubera is stepping down as a CNA after 48 years of service to Katahdin Health Care.

She’s known for her incredible work ethic as well as the strong friendships she created with her co-workers and residents.

“She was her hands and feet for her patients. She tried to represent them, advocate for them the best that she could. She always tried to meet their needs. Just a team player in everything she did,” said Jenn Brown, an Administrator at the Health Care.

Judging by the laughs, smiles and hugs, Betty will be tremendously missed.

“Oh, she’s going to be missed dearly by everybody,” said Jan Marie Markie, a CNA at the Health Care.

Betty however said she’s really not going anywhere.

“I’m just fortunate that I live right here in town, and I can come visit anybody anytime. I can do volunteer; I can do whatever I want with this place,” Kubera said.

Betty also noted she’s leaving the place in good hands.

Congratulations on a well-earned retirement, Betty.

