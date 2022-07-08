Chance For Storms Through Sunset. Perfect July Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to cross the region through the first half of the night. Ahead of the front, showers & thunderstorms have developed. As the storms move east/southeast, they will run into a warmer, more humid and more unstable environment causing them to strengthen. Main hazards will include strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and small hail. By sunset, the storms will be losing daytime heating causing them to weak and on top of that, the front will be just moving offshore. Behind the front, winds will turn out of the northwest drawing in less humid air and skies will be clearing. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

High pressure will build in behind the cold front Friday evening. This will clear the cloud cover out and will also help to lower the humidity into the weekend. The high will be in control through the weekend bringing lots of sunshine and seasonable conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will have a slight breeze during the morning and will also be the cooler of the two weekend days as highs will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. By Sunday, temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s.

The nice stretch of weather continues into Monday. It also looks like there will be some additional cloud cover on Monday with highs in the 70s & 80s. The high will begin to move to our east Monday evening, this will allow for warmer air to stream into the region. More locations will see highs reaching into the low 80s through the middle part of next week. The humidity will also be climbing for Tuesday & Wednesday. Showers & storms will return to the forecast by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes. Some showers could continue into Thursday.

TONIGHT: Showers & storms until sunset. Skies will clear after sunset. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s with winds turning out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortable humidity. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with clouds increasing into the afternoon. The chance for showers will increase during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be increasing.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and humid. Chance for scattered showers & storms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and still humid. Scattered showers will be possible. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.