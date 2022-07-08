Advertisement

Bangor BBQ chef receives smoker from stranger after hers was stolen

One Mainer has stepped up to help Bethany Gregory in her time of need
Bethany Gregory received a BBQ smoker from an Ellsworth resident Thursday after hers was stolen
Bethany Gregory received a BBQ smoker from an Ellsworth resident Thursday after hers was stolen(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you earlier this week about a Bangor business owner that had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen.

While she’s still looking for it, one Mainer has stepped up to help her in her time of need.

A BBQ smoker was dropped off Thursday by a man from Ellsworth to Bethany Gregory.

Gregory bought the old Six Mile Falls store on Broadway earlier this year and plans to open The Maine Market and The Scotch Bonnet - a food truck where she hopes to serve up all her favorites.

She can do that now with this smoker.

He told her she can use the smoker, or he will sell it to her, if she’s interested.

While she hasn’t decided exactly what she wants to do just yet, she’s grateful for his generosity.

“It feels great to be able to know that I’m going to be able to open and it feels great to know that there are clearly more generous people in the world than there are people that are going to try and take from me. That’s a nice feeling,” said Gregory.

Gregory will put the smoker to use this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

She’s going to be barbecuing up a storm and invites folks to drop by to get a taste of what’s to come with her food truck.

She’s still hopeful that whoever has her smoker will still come forward.

