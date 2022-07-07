Waterville receives $500,000 from EPA for Brownfield redevelopment

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The city of Waterville has received $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to support brownfields cleanup efforts.

The money, which comes from the EPA’s brownfields grant program, will enable site assessments for project planning.

Brownfield sites have been contaminated by hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants.

Sites that clear the assessments can be redeveloped into housing, businesses, industrial workspaces and more.

City Manager Stephen Daly says they hope to support projects that “expand downtown, incentivize investment and boost the city’s existing housing stock.”

