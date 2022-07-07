Advertisement

Waterville receives $500,000 from EPA for Brownfield redevelopment

Sites that clear the assessments can be redeveloped into housing, businesses, industrial...
Sites that clear the assessments can be redeveloped into housing, businesses, industrial workspaces and more.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The city of Waterville has received $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to support brownfields cleanup efforts.

The money, which comes from the EPA’s brownfields grant program, will enable site assessments for project planning.

Brownfield sites have been contaminated by hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants.

Sites that clear the assessments can be redeveloped into housing, businesses, industrial workspaces and more.

City Manager Stephen Daly says they hope to support projects that “expand downtown, incentivize investment and boost the city’s existing housing stock.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

The Harbor House Flamingo Festival
The Harbor House Flamingo Festival returns to Southwest Harbor
Dakin Pool
Dakin Pool to open starting July 12th
The Children's closet
Children’s resale store to open in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine State Police
State Police arrest woman in connection with February murder in Pembroke