Thanks to community push, SummerFest returns to East Millinocket

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - “SummerFest is just a really fun place where we can do a lot of fun things. Everybody comes together,” explained 9-year-old Mallory Proulx.

Together again. That’s the theme of this year’s SummerFest, an East Millinocket tradition that’s returning for the first time since the pandemic stared.

“More than anything, it’s a sign of a little bit of a return to normal,” said Canaan York, 2022 SummerFest organizer.

York was among many in the community who missed the annual event, which first started in 2007. He decided to lead the charge to organize SummerFest’s comeback.

“It’s really become something that people plan their calendar around. People who no longer live in East Millinocket or Medway mark it every year to come here for reunions, gatherings, for fun,” York said.

York wasn’t alone in his efforts, with the help of the 2022 SummerFest Committee behind him.

“We wanted things to start over again so we started first with a bottle drive and we were amazed at how much the community wanted to participate and help out,” said committee member Sarah Brown.

Brown’s daughter Monroe and her friend Mallory helped with that bottle drive, which raised $1,500. They say they have great memories of past SummerFests and wanted to help bring it back.

“There are a bunch of games. You can run around from game to game, play in the bouncy houses. There’s a rock wall and there’s a coin scramble,” Proulx said.

“Oh, they want it bad. The kids love this and the community knows that. They want it, too,” Brown said.

“I love people and I love seeing people that I haven’t seen in a long time, and I know they might be here so that’s why I come here,” said Judy Robinson, a vendor who was setting up her booth Thursday.

No matter your age or what town you’re from, SummerFest promises something for everyone. As an added bonus, most of the weekend is cost-free.

“It really, to me, symbolizes everything that’s great about East Millinocket and this community in general. This is a fantastic place to be. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” York said.

Programming kicked off Thursday with a town-wide yard sale, though SummerFest officially gets in full swing Friday and Saturday.

For a full itinerary of events, visit this link: https://www.eastmillinocket.org/pdf/summerfest-2022.pdf

You can find also more information on the SummerFest East Millinocket Facebook page.

