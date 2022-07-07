Sunshine & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build over the area today. This will bring us a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the 70s to near 80° for highs this afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. We may see a few isolated showers in spots after midnight but much of the area looks to stay dry. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 50s to near 60°.

A cold front will cross the state Friday. This will bring us more clouds and the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on its way through. It won’t be a washout by any means, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. It’ll be a bit more humid Friday too which will help to fuel the showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Showers and thunderstorms will exit the area later Friday evening as the cold front moves to our east. High pressure will build into the region for the weekend giving us some beautiful weather for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a tad cooler with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Sunday will be more seasonable with highs in the 70s to near 80° under mostly sunny skies. It looks like the nice weather will continue Monday. High pressure will slide to our east which will help to usher some warmer air into the region for the start of the week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 73°-79°. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few showers possible after midnight. Lows in the 50s to near 60°. Light south wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit more humid. A few scattered showers possible during the morning then scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 71°-80°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

