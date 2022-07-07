Salty Brick Market opens in downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new shop in Bangor is hoping to fill a need for folks visiting the area and living downtown.

“It has brick walls in here and then the past two years have been really salty so we just named it Salty Brick,” said owner James Gallagher.

A very fitting name for the newest market in downtown Bangor.

Gallagher was born and raised in the Queen City and says the market has been about a year in the making.

The space at 35 Main Street was once home to a gift shop and diaper company.

Now, he’s hoping to fill a need in the area.

“It came to be because there was a void that needed to be filled and we filed it,” Gallagher said.

They officially opened their doors June 26th and debuted their salad bar this week.

“We’ve done a lot of lunch traffic and people are just really excited to have a healthier option. We have 26 different options n the salad bar, we have potato salad, macaroni salad coleslaw and then a lot of fresh vegetables,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher says they will open a coffee bar next week and a deli shortly after.

He says he wants the people who live or work downtown to have walkable access to every day necessities.

“A lot of people that are moving here and that live downtown don’t have cars, and the closest grocery store, I think, is over a mile away, so, it’s stopping people from having to go all that way or Uber or go to the parking garage and get in their car,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher says they plan to source things as locally as possible as they grow their footprint throughout downtown.

