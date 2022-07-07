Advertisement

Pringles wants spider that looks like mascot renamed

Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the...
Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the name change.(Pringles via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pringles is on a mission to rename a spider.

The potato chip company is asking people to sign a petition to rename the kidney garden spider to the Pringles spider, saying it looks like its mascot, Mr. P.

They pointed to its round white body and distinctive markings, including the massive mustache, as the reason.

Pringles is hoping the spider community will recognize the spider as their own.

The company is offering free chips to the first 1,500 who sign the petition - if it gets the name changed.

The kidney garden spider's marking bear a striking resemblance to Pringles mascot Mr. P.
The kidney garden spider's marking bear a striking resemblance to Pringles mascot Mr. P.(Pringles via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say
President Biden honors Diane Nash with Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Biden honors Diane Nash with Presidential Medal of Freedom