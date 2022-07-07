Love Moxie? Annual festival celebrating Maine’s beloved soda returns to Lisbon

LISBON, Maine (WABI) - The Moxie Festival is back in Lisbon this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This festival celebrates a distinctively different taste of Maine and organizers promise they are back and ready to turn the town orange.

“Everybody comes home for this festival because it’s something we can all get behind and celebrate the spirit of what makes Moxie so unique,” explained co-coordinator, Kate Madore.

Find your Fire....Again. That is the theme of Lisbon’s annual Moxie Festival.

“It means finding your moxie, finding your spirit, and also, just kind of reclaiming what we’ve lost over the last couple of years,” she explained.

The definition of moxie means courage and determination, something the organizer of the festival feels represents Mainers.

“We work hard. We celebrate hard, and I think people like that,” Madore said. “They like celebrating something that represents having determination, grit, and nerve. That’s all those things that Moxie embodies whether you like the soda or not.”

Drinking Moxie is not for the faint of heart. In fact, Maine’s official soft drink is quite distinct.

“It gets a bad reputation for being gross. I think that’s because people haven’t given it a try. The rule is that you have to try it three times before you make your decision.”

However, it’s a drink that embodies not only the spirit of Maine but the town of Lisbon.

The town has been hosting the festival since 1982.

“Moxie is everywhere, and I wonder if sometimes we take it for granted that we have this particular flavor to our life. But, when The Moxie Festival comes around, I think we all remember, yes, that actually does define us,” said Madore.

The festival features three days of wicked cool events.

There are fireworks, a 5K Road Race, parade, concerts, a Moxie Car Show, and a Moxie Chugging Contest - an event that brings out those truly committed to living their life with Moxie.

“It’s quite a feat to see somebody take down a massive amount of Moxie in a very short period of time,” she said. " We have returning champions, and then they become local legends. They come back, and people want to see who is going to take the title next year. It’s a good time.”

Moxie Fireworks will kickoff on Friday, July 8 at dusk, launching behind Lisbon High School.

