Investigation underway after inmate found unresponsive in Cumberland County Jail cell

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Officials are investigating after a person was found unresponsive in their cell at the Cumberland County Jail.

According to authorities, a corrections officer found the person unresponsive during rounds on Wednesday.

The officer called for assistance as emergency officials tried to revive the person. Officials said those measures were unsuccessful.

The Portland Police Department is investigating the death. The Department of Corrections and the OCME’s Office have both been notified.

Officials have not identified the inmate found dead.

It is the second death in a Maine jail this week, after a 34-year- old woman died of a suspected overdose at the York County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.