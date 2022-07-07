Advertisement

Husson opens summer NCA Cheer Camp month

Four sessions planned for Bangor campus
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cheers, dances, stunts, jumps, tumbling, and mini-routines are one the menu at NCA Cheer Camps at Husson.

“We get to see them grow up. We get to teach them all the fundamentals of cheerleading. We get to watch them grow, but also get them to fall in love with the sport just like we did so many years ago,” said Lexi Conte, NCA cheerleader.

“I’ve made a lot more friends, and I’m a lot more social now. I just keep coming back because I want to be an instructor one day, and this is my dream,” said Alliyah Pelletier, Spruce Mountain cheerleader.

The schedule allows for up to 16-hour cheering days with positive motivation.

“We offer so much, and it’s so great. Not only do we do things here, we also give them more that they can bring home for their season,” said Gillian Presto, NCA cheerleader.

“I feel like everyone’s really friendly. It helps you step out of your comfort zone and talk to more people,” said Maddy Faria, Greater Lowell Tech cheerleader.

The cheerleaders are making noise and are ready to learn.

“It’s been a really long time since we’ve had this much energy at the start of a Husson camp, so we’re really excited,” said Conte.

“Come to NCA. It’ll make your day,” said Pelletier.

Husson’s four sessions run through July.

