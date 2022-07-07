Heart of Ellsworth a Main Street America Affiliate

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A revitalization organization in Ellsworth has once again been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America for the third year in a row.

Affiliate status is given by Main Street America to recognize an organization’s commitment to creating meaningful improvements to their downtowns.

Since its creation in 2016, Heart of Ellsworth has helped secure over two-hundred thousand dollars in grant funding to support numerous projects in Ellsworth’s downtown. Affiliate status automatically gives the City an additional two points on its score when applying for Community Development Block Grants.

”We have people walking, enjoying our shops,” said Heart of Ellsworth Board President Phyllis Young. “Our city has put in our parklet. I mean, we have so much to be thankful for over the tough past two years. It really is vibrant.”

For more information on the organization, visit heartofellsworth.org.

