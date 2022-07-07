The Harbor House Flamingo Festival returns to Southwest Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual Harbor House Flamingo Festival returns to Southwest Harbor this weekend.

The two day event on MDI is loaded with activities, including kids carnival games, a bounce house, crafty fair, a Sunday evening steel drum concert, and of course the famous Flamingo Parade Saturday Morning.

While its of course centered around flamingos, this years theme is “Fun Fiesta.”

“It’s just a fun, quirky little festival that we’ve just continued to do, because people plan their vacations around it. It’s crazy, they’ll call us in January and say, ‘When is Flamingo Weekend? Because we need to be there,” said Diana Novella, Event & Comm Relations Dir., Harbor House.

The Annual Flamingo Festival has been happening every year for at least the last 25 years, with the exception of 2020 during the pandemic.

For a full list of events at the Flamingo Festival, visit Harbor House Flamingo Festival on Facebook.

