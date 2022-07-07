Friends of Acadia celebrate achievements, plan future

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local organization dedicated to Acadia National Park celebrated its last year and looked ahead Wednesday night.

Friends of Acadia came together at the Bar Harbor Club for its annual meeting.

Speakers highlighted the group’s volunteering efforts, including maintaining the hiking trails, carriage roads and wild gardens, as well as monitoring water quality.

They also detailed their studies on how climate change is affecting the Park’s ecosystems through rising temperatures, changes in precipitation trends and the presence of pests.

Park officials noted the need for more staff, noting their biggest issue is a lack of area housing.

The event also featured awards presentations for leaders and organizations that went above and beyond.

”We do all of this work to ensure that Acadia National Park will be protected for future generations to enjoy,” said interim president Stephanie Clement.

“This partnership is crucial,” said Acadia National Park superintendent Kevin Schneider. “We cannot do this alone. Acadia National Park by itself will not be able to meet the requirements and challenges we’ll have in the future, so that’s why we need all of you.”

This week is the Friends’ annual “Acadia Week.”

All donations will be matched.

You can learn more at friendsofacadia.org.

