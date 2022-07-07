Former Maine basketball star Maeve Carroll signs pro deal

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine basketball star Maeve Carroll has signed a pro deal with Herros Diaz Extramadura Miralvalle in Plasencia, Spain.

Carroll signs with Hierros Díaz Extremadura Miralvalle in Spain (WABI)

The three-time America East All-Conference selection explained how the Spanish team is the right fit for her from a team culture standpoint and the next step in her basketball development.

“They want to go more fast-paced, run more, and stretch me out so I’m not inside as much as I was in college. Those are all things that I love to hear. I love playing fast. I want to go more outside and expand my game more,” said Carroll, former Maine forward.

Carroll is looking forward to learning how to transition from Division I to the Spain LF Challenge League.

She’ll be on her way there in September.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.